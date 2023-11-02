Ghana Eyes Climate Finance as Dam Spillage Hits 40,000 People

2 Billion Charge From Vivint Solar PurchaseSaudi Arabia’s Budget Slips Deeper Into Deficit in Third QuarterWall Street Brokerages Near Win in Bid to Ease MF Global Rule on CollateralCalifornia Says Electric Cars Now Make Up a Fifth of Auto SalesTexas Grid Will Make Triggering Power Emergencies EasierU.S. Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: P.E.I.-based Kari ride-sharing arrives in Fredericton, eyes more New Brunswick marketsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hong Kong finance chief to attend APEC meet, side-stepping disputeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Wall St eyes higher open as yields ease heading into Fed meetKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Fed meeting: All eyes will be on Powell's commentaryThe Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting started Wednesday as investors anticipate rates will be held steady in the 5.25-5.50% range. Markets are looking...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: AMD earnings, defense rests in Sam Bankman-Fried trial: Yahoo Finance LiveChipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to release its third quarter results. Investors will be looking to see how it stacks up against rival Intel’s (...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Chrystia Freeland convenes finance ministers’ meeting on Alberta pension proposalFederal finance minister wants to discuss ‘flaws’ underlying Alberta’s proposed formula for exiting Canadian Pension Plan

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕