GET GROWING: Light up the autumn and winter garden with ornamental grasses

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireWith leaves falling, annual plants fading and perennials going dormant the growing season is coming to a close. Yet the ornamental grasses in my garden are still going strong and most will continue to add texture, colour, and interest through the winter months.

Small to medium-sized ornamental grasses are perfect for the front of the perennial border, providing 3 season of interest and texture. - Niki Jabbour These plants grow best in a sunny garden bed with average, well-draining garden soil. Once established they don’t need to be watered, except in a prolonged drought, or fertilized. In fact, fertilizing ornamental grasses can cause the stems to grow tall and weak which results in the plant flopping over. Compost is fine but avoid commercial fertilizers.

And while ornamental grasses are autumn and winter superstars, they’re best planted in spring or summer, so mark your calendars to add a few of these beauties to your garden next year. Here are four outstanding grasses you should grow. headtopics.com

Other essential maiden grasses include ‘Strictus’, also called porcupine grass which has eye-catching yellow and green bands on its leaves and giant miscanthus (Miscanthus x giganteus) which grows 10 feet tall in my backyard with glorious reddish plumes.This extremely ornamental grass grows two feet tall and three feet wide with slender, arching leaves. It has a unique cascading form that resembles a compact bamboo.

