Germany Commission Recommends Legalizing Abortions within 12 Weeks of Pregnancy

BERLIN - Germany should legalise abortions within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a government-appointed commission recommended on Monday.

Last year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left coalition set up a commission of 18 experts in medicine, psychology, ethics and law, to look at possible new rules."The fundamental illegality of abortion in the early phase of pregnancy is untenable," commission member Liane Woerner, criminal law professor at Konstanz University, told a press conference ahead of the publication.

Abortion rights have become a divisive issue among voters in the United States and several European countries.

