German-Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel says

(Reuters) - A German-Israeli woman who was snatched by Hamas from a music festival on Oct. 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday.

"I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Germany's Bild newspaper.Louk, 23, was one of scores of people taken by Hamas during a deadly assault on the Israeli military and civilian communities that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.The German government confirmed on Monday that a German national had died but did not offer specifics.

