Georgetown University Invites Kevin McCarthy Despite Controversial Background

Amazingly, that tarnished resume didn’t stop Georgetown University from inviting McCarthy to be a part of an event at the Washington, D.C., private institution.

With a majority of Americans expressing concern about how well democracy is working, and a growing erosion of trust in democratic institutions, just how strong is our democracy? Join us for a conversation with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on how Congress does (and doesn’t) work and whether our institutions can reunite a House divided. However, many people on X, formerly Twitter, offered their thoughts on the event after Scott Wong, a senior congressional reporter for NBC News, brought it up in a post on the social media platform

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Metropolitan University Hosts Canadian University Men's Hockey National ChampionshipsAs the traditionally white sport grapples with allegations of discrimination and abuse, Black players say the diversity and inclusion in TMU’s hockey program show a way forward.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

University of Sudbury announces partnership with University of OttawaTeams from the University of Ottawa and the University of Sudbury will be finalizing the details of the agreement in the coming months.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

University of New Brunswick Reds Advance to Final of Canadian University Men's Hockey ChampionshipColton Kammerer and the University of New Brunswick Reds will have a shot at defending their Canadian university men's hockey title and completing an unbeaten season. Kammerer had a goal and two assists to lead the top-seeded Reds to a 7-0 semifinal win over the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold on Saturday. UNB will face either the McGill Redbirds or Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres Patriotes in the final Sunday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Citizens armed with infrared cameras hope to help Georgetown, P.E.I., cut emissionsFour kits containing a $1,300 infrared camera, a hygrometer and a measuring tape are available to borrow by Georgetown residents.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

BEYOND LOCAL: Georgetown church has acoustics that rival Carnegie HallThe Sanctuary Concert Hall was renovated in 2014

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Republican Vince Fong advances to runoff election to complete term of ex-House Speaker McCarthyLOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican state Legislator Vince Fong has advanced to a May election in California to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of deposed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy , which runs through January.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »