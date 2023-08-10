Genocide in Gaza: War against Palestinian civilians

This isn't a war against Hamas. It’s a war against Palestinian civilians. This is a genocide. As I write this, 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, including 4,506 children, according to figures collected from the the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza and Israel by the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs. An additional 27,490 people have been injured.
At least 2,700 are still missing under the rubble, including 1,500 children, with no way to reach them. Gaza has been under a total siege by Israel since Oct. 7, and its people have been deprived of food, water, fuel, and essential medicines. This is Israel's collective punishment of Palestinians, and a war crime under International Law. Lama Alsafi is a PhD student in International Affairs at the Norman Patterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa.Photograph courtesy of Lama Alsafi Brave medical workers in Gaza are operating on the floors and in corridor
