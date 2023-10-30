General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strike

DETROIT (AP) — Pressure in rising on General Motors as the lone holdout in a strike targeting all three big Detroit automakers after a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis was reached with the United Auto Workers union over the weekend.in Spring Hill, Tennessee, hours after the deal with Stellantis was announced. They join about 14,000 GM workers already striking at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

Presidents of the Ford union locals voted unanimously in Detroit on Sunday to endorse that tentative contract after UAW President Shawn Fain explained its details,to the full membership in a later livestream, Fain, along with Chuck Browning, the UAW vice president, said the deal represents a “historical inflection point” for reviving union power in an America where "we were being left behind by an economy that only works for the billionaire class.

The Ford agreement revives cost-of-living adjustments that the UAW agreed to suspend in 2009 during the Great Recession.At Stellantis, workers get cost-of-living pay that would bring raises to a compounded 33%, with top assembly plant workers making more than $42 per hour. Top-scale workers there now make around $31 per hour. headtopics.com

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to get to the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said. Similarly, the union won the right to strike over plant closures. The UAW began targeted strikes against all three automakers on Sept. 15 after its contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 UAW workers were on strike — about one-third of the union’s 146,000 members at all three companies.Bajak reported from Boston. AP writers John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, Corey Williams in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Haleluya Hadero in Jersey City, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

The US has threatened to stop supplying rifles to Israel after their national security minister was seen handing them out to civilians.Hialeah PoliceA 13-year-old Florida boy is set to be tried as an adult after allegedly killing his mother as she slept next to his newborn baby sister, and then sending photos of the gruesome scene to his friends before calling for help. Derek Rosa faces life in prison if convicted of one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. headtopics.com

United Auto Workers Expand Strike at General Motors to Include Spring Hill PlantThe United Auto Workers has expanded its strike at General Motors to include the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, as the union reaches a tentative agreement with the automaker. The strike could cripple output at GM's large pickup operations, causing significant financial impact. Read more ⮕

United Auto Workers Expand Strike at General Motors to Include Spring Hill PlantThe United Auto Workers has expanded its strike at General Motors to include the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, as the union reaches a tentative agreement with the automaker. The strike could cripple output at GM's large pickup operations, causing significant financial impact. Read more ⮕

United Auto Workers Union Widens Strike Against General MotorsThe United Auto Workers union has expanded its strike against General Motors after reaching a contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. The strike now includes GM's largest plant in North America, Spring Hill, Tennessee. Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

U.S. Spotlight: Obama presidential center; Superstorm Sandy flood projects; Detroit’s inflatable dome - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news Read more ⮕