General Electric's Energy Spinoff Begins Trading Amid Bullish Investor Expectations

As General Electric completes its $191.9 billion breakup, bullish investors are betting it will defy the lackluster share price performance that has followed many corporate spinoffs over the last few decades. On Tuesday, the company’s energy spinoff - whose businesses include wind turbine production and powering data centers - began trading under the name of GE Vernova. GE Aerospace, which makes engines for commercial and military aircraft, kept the GE ticker symbol.

Investors who held GE as of March 19 received one share of GE Vernova for every four shares of GE they owned. While spinoffs are typically designed to unlock value, many have been followed by unremarkable share price performance

