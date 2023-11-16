HEAD TOPICS

Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease Approved in the U.K.

CTVCalgary1 min.

Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, offering relief to thousands of people in the U.K. suffering from the disease.

Gene Therapy, Sickle Cell Disease, U.K., Treatment, Relief

Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease , providing relief to thousands of people in the U.K. suffering from the disease. The treatment offers hope for a cure and improved quality of life for patients.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.