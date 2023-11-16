Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease Approved in the U.K.

Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease , providing relief to thousands of people in the U.K. suffering from the disease. The treatment offers hope for a cure and improved quality of life for patients.
