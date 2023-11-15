Gen X Mom from Thunder Bay Becomes Motivational Speaker

She calls herself a Gen X mom, wife, writer and adventurer, and she's now also well on her way to becoming a motivational speaker. Samantha Plavins believes courage can be a key to a more satisfying life. The Thunder Bay woman will participate this weekend in the finale of North America's largest inspirational speaking competition.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TBNEWSWATCH: Thunder Bay City Council to Vote on Financing Plan for Indoor Turf Facility Thunder Bay 's city council is preparing to vote on a financing plan setting out how the city would pay for a proposed indoor turf facility. The financing plan envisions the city spending significantly more than it would have on a 2021 Chapples Park build council rejected as too expensive, even while funding a smaller facility with fewer amenities.

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »

TBNEWSWATCH: Trial concludes for man accused of sexually assaulting youth in Thunder BayA judge will determine if a 64-year-old man is guilty of sexually assaulting several youth in Thunder Bay 's East End. The trial for Wayne Gilberds concluded with closing submissions before Justice Chantal Brochu. Gilberds pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent assault. The allegations date back to incidents between 1975 and 1982 at the East End Boys and Girls Club.

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: Beauty Influencer Alix Earle Sparks Reactions with Mom Outfit TikTok VideoBeauty influencer Alix Earle's TikTok video showcasing a 'mom at school pickup outfit' has gone viral, sparking reactions from real moms. The video has been viewed 4.9 million times and features Alix styling her outfit for a Miami Dolphins game.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Six Arrested in Province-Wide Drug Bust, Ottawa Brawl Linked to Soccer GameSix individuals have been arrested in a province-wide drug bust in Ottawa-Gatineau and Thunder Bay , resulting in the seizure of $200,000 worth of drugs. Three people were injured in a brawl in south Ottawa that was linked to a soccer game. Red light cameras in Ottawa have issued $14 million in fines over a period of 9 months. The son of a Canadian peace activist who went missing after Hamas' attack in Israel has confirmed his mother's death. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire on three individuals attempting to break into an unmarked vehicle. An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle. Masking requirements have been reinstated for long-term care staff in Ontario due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: Internet Split After Mom Won’t Let Homeless Daughter Move Back In If She Doesn’t Meet Her 6 ConditionsInternet Split After Mom Won’t Let Homeless Daughter Move Back In If She Doesn’t Meet Her 6 Conditions family relationships

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Toronto Launches Campaign Against Anti-East Asian HateThe city has unveiled a new "Toronto for All" campaign that aims to challenge residents to speak out against and shut down anti-East Asian hate.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »