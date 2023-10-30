Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive

Canadian Real Estate Association cuts forecast for home sales and prices this yearVideo game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130 million global debutAnchorage's oldest building, a Russian Orthodox church, gets new life in restoration projectThousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive

Canadian Real Estate Association cuts forecast for home sales and prices this yearVideo game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130 million global debutAnchorage's oldest building, a Russian Orthodox church, gets new life in restoration projectThousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as death toll tops 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Large-Scale Ground Offensive Against Hamas in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces the beginning of a ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, stating that it is a war for Israel's survival and humanity's fight against barbarism. Read more ⮕

Israel's Ground Offensive in Gaza Intensifies as Death Toll RisesIsrael launches a second stage of the war against Hamas in Gaza, with tanks and infantry pushing into the territory. The death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 8,000, mostly women and minors. Communication in Gaza was cut off, but has since been restored. Israel continues to strike militant targets and sends more ground forces into Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel's Ground Offensive in Gaza Intensifies as Death Toll RisesIsrael launches a second stage of the war against Hamas in Gaza, with tanks and infantry pushing into the territory. The death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 8,000, mostly women and minors. Communication in Gaza was cut off, but has since been restored. Israel continues to strike militant targets and sends more ground forces into Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel intensifies ground offensive in Gaza as death toll risesIsrael has launched a second stage of its ground offensive in Gaza, as the death toll among Palestinians surpasses 8,000. The bombardment has cut off communication for Gaza's 2.3 million people, but some services have been restored. Israel has struck over 450 militant targets in the past 24 hours. Read more ⮕

Oil and Gas Markets Volatile as Israel Invades GazaOil and gas markets face volatility as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza. The biggest risk to crude prices is escalation to other regional powers. Concerns of disruption in oil supplies raise upside risks to oil prices. Read more ⮕