Gaza receives largest aid shipment as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.

Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.Police advise of traffic delays, closures as thousands flood downtown Toronto streets for pro-Palestinian rally

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. headtopics.com

The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.Downtown Winnipeg was full of superheroes, villains, and every other type of character in between as thousands descended on the third annual Winnipeg Comiccon at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.

Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases headtopics.com

Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza 's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Large-Scale Ground Offensive Against Hamas in Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces the beginning of a ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza , stating that it is a war for Israel 's survival and humanity's fight against barbarism. Read more ⮕

Israel's Ground Offensive in Gaza Intensifies as Death Toll Rises Israel launches a second stage of the war against Hamas in Gaza , with tanks and infantry pushing into the territory. The death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 8,000, mostly women and minors. Communication in Gaza was cut off, but has since been restored. Israel continues to strike militant targets and sends more ground forces into Gaza . Read more ⮕

Israel's Ground Offensive in Gaza Intensifies as Death Toll Rises Israel launches a second stage of the war against Hamas in Gaza , with tanks and infantry pushing into the territory. The death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 8,000, mostly women and minors. Communication in Gaza was cut off, but has since been restored. Israel continues to strike militant targets and sends more ground forces into Gaza . Read more ⮕

Israel intensifies ground offensive in Gaza as death toll rises Israel has launched a second stage of its ground offensive in Gaza , as the death toll among Palestinians surpasses 8,000. The bombardment has cut off communication for Gaza 's 2.3 million people, but some services have been restored. Israel has struck over 450 militant targets in the past 24 hours. Read more ⮕

Oil and Gas Markets Volatile as Israel Invades GazaOil and gas markets face volatility as Israel begins ground invasion of Gaza . The biggest risk to crude prices is escalation to other regional powers. Concerns of disruption in oil supplies raise upside risks to oil prices. Read more ⮕