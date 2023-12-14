Gaza faces inevitable epidemics due to lack of basic necessities

A lack of food, clean water and shelter have worn down hundreds of thousands of traumatized people in Gaza and, with a health system on its knees, it's inevitable epidemics will rip through the enclave, 10 doctors and aid workers told Reuters. "The perfect storm for disease has begun. Now it's about, 'How bad will it get?'" James Elder, chief spokesperson for the UN children's fund (UNICEF), said in an interview on Tuesday.





Trudeau faces criticism for comments on Israel's actions in GazaPrime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism Wednesday from Jewish leaders after he made comments that were perceived as overly critical of Israel and its efforts to destroy Hamas in Gaza.

Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for Israel to protect civilian life and end the human tragedy in Gaza as Canadians hope to leave the Strip and mourn the loss of a dual national in last month's attack by Hamas.

Sanofi Hires Adviser for OTC Spinoff, Colombia Economy Shrinks, Israeli Troops Enter Gaza HospitalSanofi has hired an adviser for the spinoff of its over-the-counter (OTC) business as buyout firms show interest. Colombia's economy unexpectedly shrinks, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut. Israeli troops enter a Gaza hospital, causing frustration in the US.

Canada's deputy prime minister calls Gaza situation 'heartbreaking'Canada's deputy prime minister expresses her concern over the situation in the Gaza Strip, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rebuke of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on the killing of civilians in the region.

Transporting vulnerable patients in Gaza's biggest hospital a perilous propositionExperts warn that transporting vulnerable patients, including babies, is dangerous even under the best circumstances. Palestinian authorities proposed a supervised evacuation of Shifa Hospital, but Israeli forces raided the facility, complicating the situation.

Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest HospitalIsraeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity, as the army extended its control across Gaza City and the north. Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

