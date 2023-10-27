Gaza death tolls: How the health ministry arrives at the numbers, and why they're criticized

| CBC News LoadedThe Gaza-based Ministry of Health has produced a comprehensive report listing every Palestinian killed in the war with Israel so far. The ministry has come under criticism after the controversial aftermath of an Oct. 17 hospital explosion, but its tallies of deaths in past hostilities have often been reliable.

The Gaza-based Ministry of Health — an agency in the Hamas-controlled government — continues to tally casualty numbers amid spotty cell service and electricity, as well as the destruction within the city that hampers rescue efforts.

The list was produced as U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he had "no confidence" in the accuracy of the ministry's reporting, while Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, Israeli military spokesman, said in a briefing that the ministry's numbers should be "taken with a pinch of salt." headtopics.com

A controversy over the death toll from an Oct. 17 explosion al-Ahli Arab Hospital, and who caused the blast, brought the issue to the fore even as the United Nations and other international institutions and experts say the Gaza ministry has long made a good-faith effort to account for the dead under the most difficult conditions.

The Palestinian Authority, which controlled Gaza before Hamas overran the area in 2007, retains power over health and education services in Gaza, even though it's based in the occupied West Bank. The ministry is a mix of recent Hamas hires and older civil servants affiliated with the secular nationalist Fatah party, officials say."Hamas is one of the factions. headtopics.com

"Every person entering our hospital is recorded," said Atef Alkahlout, director of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital. "That's a priority." They enter this data into a computerized system shared with Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra at an office at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, as well as some of his colleagues. According to screenshots hospital directors sent to the Associated Press, the system looks like a colour-coded spreadsheet divided into categories: name, ID number, date of hospital entry, type of injury, condition.

