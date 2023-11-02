Gas prices fall in Newfoundland and Labrador overnight, Nov. 2

Gasoline fell by up to 2.7 cents per litre (cpl), setting the maximum price for a litre of regular unleaded self-service gasoline on the Avalon Peninsula at $1.696.Stove oil prices were down by 4.3 cpl on the island, and 2.41 cpl in Western Labrador and Churchill Falls.The next scheduled price change is Thursday, Nov. 9.

