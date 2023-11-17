Gas Fitters' Demand Expected to Remain Strong Despite Decarbonization Concerns

The demand for gas fitters should remain strong for years to come despite concerns expressed about the role of the trade in the future, says an executive for the Ontario Pipe Trades Council.





🏆 16. DCN_Canada » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global oil, coal, and gas demand to peak by 2030: IEAMany countries have mandated that automobiles, businesses, and more employ clean energy initiatives, aimed at reducing their carbon footprint. The rate of...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Oil, gas and coal demand to peak before 2030 as clean energy gains momentum: IEAThe International Energy Agency says the share of coal, oil and natural gas in global energy supply, stuck for decades around 80%, will start to edge...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

European Gas Slides on Subdued Demand and Contained War OutlookEuropean natural gas prices declined for a second day as November kicked off with a mild and windy weather outlook and optimism that the war in the Middle East might not impact global fuel flows.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

European Gas Fluctuates on Uncertainty Over Demand and War RisksEuropean natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Engie CEO Expects European Gas Demand Destruction to PersistEngie SA expects the drop in Europe’s industrial gas demand caused by the price surge after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to persist.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Demand for Change in ReconciliationInstitutions are surprised by the demand for change in reconciliation, despite it being a heavy-weight demand on the country and institutions themselves. Indigenous Peoples are calling for change to achieve reconciliation, but institutions respond with confusion and delaying tactics.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »