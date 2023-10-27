GARRIOCH: The NHL and NHLPA have to do a better job educating players on gambling

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireShane Pinto won’t return to the National Hockey League until January, but he was the centre of attention Friday morning.

Many players were reaching out to their representatives Friday to try to find out what happened that the hammer came down so hard because the NHL made it clear he never bet on his own sport. “I feel badly because there’s not enough education for these kids because it’s all coming at them so fast and there’s more that needs to be done.”

We’ve been led to believe that NHL players weren’t aware until Pinto’s suspension that any player who opens an online betting account has their information forwarded to the league’s security department for compliance purposes. headtopics.com

It’s done to protect the integrity of the game because as we’re all aware, many of these betting companies either have a partnership with the league or they’re buy advertising space in NHL buildings or on broadcasts of the games across North America.

If that happened, did a third party that had access to Pinto’s account make wagers on NHL games? That’s the query everybody wants answered and there’s been no clarity on whether that was the case, but something happened that was untoward to warrant a lengthy suspension. headtopics.com

Under the terms of the ban, Pinto isn’t allowed to practice with the Senators or spend time at the Canadian Tire Centre. He won’t be able to return to the rink until 10 days before he’s eligible to return and that’s scheduled for Jan. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The belief is Pinto will head to the University of North Dakota in the coming days to stay ready for the NHL season. He suited up for two seasons with the Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks before signing with the Senators in March, 2021 and would be welcome to use the club’s facilities. headtopics.com

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Garrioch discusses what NHL may have found to prompt Pinto's 41-game suspensionCanada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

GARRIOCH: Senators centre Shane Pinto to be suspended for gambling violationsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Senators' Pinto to be suspended for 41 games by NHLOttawa Senators centre Shane Pinto will be issued a 41-game suspension by the National Hockey League, reportedly for activities related to sports wagering. TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun say an announcement from the league is imminent. Read more ⮕

NHL suspends Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for violating gambling policyThe 22-year-old is the first modern-day NHL player to be suspended for sports wagering Read more ⮕

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for gamblingNEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games by the NHL for 'activities relating to sports wagering,' the league announced Thursday. The NHL said in a statement it found no evidence Pinto made any wagers on its games. Read more ⮕

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for gamblingNEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games by the NHL for 'activities relating to sports wagering,' the league announced Thursday. The NHL said in a statement it found no evidence Pinto made any wagers on its games. Read more ⮕