Garrioch: Dadonov situation cost Dorion his job; Andlauer wasn't happy losing a top pick

TSN_SPORTS: 'This could have been avoided': Andlauer details decision to part ways with DorionCanada's Sports Leader

TSN_SPORTS: Dorion out as Sens' general manager following NHL punishment for Dadonov tradePierre Dorion is no longer general manager of the Ottawa Senators and president of hockey operations Steve Staios will take over as interim GM.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: GARRIOCH: Ottawa Senators docked first-round pick for Evgenii Dadonov trade fiascoExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

TSN_SPORTS: Garrioch: Losing future first-round pick was the final straw for DorionCanada's Sports Leader

DAILYFACEOFF: NHL slaps Ottawa Senators with forfeiture of future first-round pick for botched Dadonov tradeThe Senators must forfeit a future first-round pick over the next three years for their role in the botched trade...

TSN_SPORTS: Senators to forfeit first-round pick as fallout from Dadonov tradeThe Ottawa Senators will forfeit a first-round pick as a result of punishment stemming from their 2021 trade that sent Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights and subsequent, invalidated trade that would have sent the forward to the Anaheim Ducks in March 2022.

