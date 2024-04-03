Garden River First Nation appoints Robert Peace as Robinson Huron Treaty Coordinator

Garden River First Nation has appointed Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands president and former mayoral candidate Robert Peace to help manage the distribution of forthcoming compensation dollars as Robinson Huron Treaty Coordinator. Peace will advise leadership on the “strategic and respectful” disbursement and investment of funds from the historic $10-billion treaty annuities settlement announced last year as part of his new role, according to a news release issued by the First Nation Wednesday.

It's unclear how much money is flowing into Garden River as part of the settlement, which will be distributed to 21 First Nations in Robinson Huron Treaty territory. "I am deeply honoured to be part of this pivotal moment for Garden River First Nation and the broader Robinson Huron Treaty community,” said Peace. “This settlement represents not just financial restitution but a renewal of commitments and relationships

