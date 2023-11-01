'Gap of 600 childcare spaces': City of Lethbridge assessing childcare needs as demand grows

“It has an impact on caregivers and their ability to access the workforce, to access English Language Learning Programs as well as to access any other educational opportunities that they might be interested in,” Schmidt-Rempel said.

The motion, which passed unanimously, will include in-depth background research, thorough analysis and benchmarking of the current childcare landscape; key stakeholder engagement; and the formulation of recommendations to address challenges related to increasing the number of childcare spaces within the city.

“People who are just finding out that they're expecting are calling and trying to get themselves on the wait lists.” “For-profit childcare businesses make up about 70 per cent of the province so that's a lot of childcare spaces that weren't allowed to keep up with the demand of more accessible spaces,” she said.Lethbridge College’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) program has 41 students this semester, with students receiving either a certificate or diploma at graduation.

“When you have programs where you've got qualified workers who are well educated providing, not just care, but also education for young children it's really beneficial for their growth and their development,” Hatten said.

