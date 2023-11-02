Games-Chile chasing Pan Am Games soccer golden double

The gold on back-to-back nights at the Estadio Nacional, where the 1962 World Cup final was played, were joyous achievements but it is a double opportunity at soccer gold that really has Chilean hearts pounding.

Cesar Perez's 57th minute strike was enough to see the hosts through to Saturday's final as the Americans failed to register a shot on target the entire match.The Chilean women will face Mexico for gold on Friday.

Chile had made a joint bid alongside Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to stage the opening games in 2030 but was the only one of those countries not to be given a match. Once coached by her mother, who was the 400m bronze medallist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Weil charged through an evening drizzle to clock a winning time of 51.48 seconds.

Andrea Vargas gave Costa Rica their first gold of the Games successfully defending her 2019 Pan Am title in the 100m hurdles while Brazil's Eduardo Rodrigues won the men's.

