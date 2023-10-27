GALLERY: Legion launches annual poppy campaign

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 launched its 2023 Poppy Campaign with the raising of the campaign flag outside the Sault Ste. Marie Courthouse Friday morning.

As SooToday reported earlier, Branch 25 raised over $100,000 in its 2022 Poppy Campaign, the money raised going to veterans’ programs and services. After the campaign launch, Branch 25 members visited the Sault Ste. Marie Museum, where thousands of crochet poppies, attached to netting, hung from the museum’s roof and adorned its exterior front wall facing Queen Street East.Local cadets attached the crochet poppies to netting earlier this month.

Crochet Poppy projects have been seen in other communities to honour veterans, this year marking the first such project for Sault Ste. Marie. The poppies will be on display at the museum until Nov. 13 and will appear again in the days leading up to Remembrance Day next year, said Will Hollingshead, Sault Ste. Marie Museum executive director. headtopics.com

Business and home owners who do so are asked to take photos of their displays and email them to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25. “Some businesses went all out in decorating their storefronts and what we’re asking them to do again this year is take a picture and send it to us by email and the committee will take a look at the submissions.”

