Galen Weston Steps Down as President of Loblaw Companies Ltd

Galen Weston has stepped down as the president of Loblaw Companies Ltd, with Per Bank taking over as the new CEO. Weston defended the supermarket chains against criticism of driving a national affordability crisis. He stated that grocers are not responsible for high food prices and cannot resolve inflationary pressures on their own. Loblaw also called out 'large global suppliers' for increasing prices despite efforts to address inflation.

