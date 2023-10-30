G7 offered costly loans, few grants to help Vietnam cut coal use, documents show

Group of Seven (G7) members offered Vietnam more than $300-million in grants to support plans to reduce coal use, documents seen by Reuters show, accounting for 2 per cent of a financial package made up mostly of costly loans that Hanoi has been reluctant to accept.

Vietnam pushed for a large share of grants and cheap funding to smooth its planned costly phase-out of coal-fired power plants and replace them with wind farms and other renewables sources, but donors offered mostly expensive loans at market rates amid chronic delays in the country’s power projects.

Vietnam remains committed to co-operating and has prepared a draft list, seen by Reuters, of reform commitments and over 400 projects which could receive G7 money, including 272 on energy infrastructure such as wind and solar farms, power grid upgrades and battery storage systems. headtopics.com

Another $2.7-billion are in concessional loans at low interest rates, of which about two-thirds are provided by the EU, Germany and France, and the other third by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) – with a small portion from Canada.

The remaining $7.5-billion are expected to come from private investors in costly loans, but those investments hinge on regulatory reforms and the quality of specific projects, the documents said. A climate expert, who declined to be named amid what appears as a crackdown in Vietnam on energy experts and activists, said the amount of grants was very low and may not be enough to convince Hanoi to phase out coal. headtopics.com

