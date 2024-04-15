G7 Leaders Condemn Iran's Attack on Israel, Warn of Regional Escalation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks on recent developments in Israel in Ottawa on Saturday, April 13, 2024. U.S. President Joe Biden said he would convene the meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to an attack he described as brazen.

Iran launched around 300 missiles and drones at targets inside Israel, but Israeli officials say the country and its allies were able to intercept about 99 per cent of them. Iran has since declared the operation over. Israel closed its airspace Saturday in anticipation of Iran's attacks and by early Sunday, booms and air-raid sirens sounded across the country.

"It felt like 1,000-ton weights had been dropped in the apartment above our apartment and our whole room was shaking," the native of Montreal said in a phone iterview.That's when the sirens began and the couple and their two children took a packed bag of clothes, food and essentials down to the apartment's bomb shelter.

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s war against Hamas militants in Gaza.

