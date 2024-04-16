G42 Made Secret Pact With US to Divest From China Before Microsoft Deal

G42 Made Secret Pact With US to Divest From China Before Microsoft DealApple’s Tim Cook Says He Seeks to Boost Vietnam Investment, State Media ReportsUBS Capital Needs Could Rise by $25 Billion, Minister Tells TagiAustralia Is Planning Its First National Environmental AgencyGerman Investor Confidence Picks Up, Suggesting Recovery Is NearCocoa Scarcity Distorts Grinding Data’s Role as Guide of DemandCopenhagen Landmark Old Stock Exchange Building Is on FireWhy the Dollar Is Causing Chaos in...

First Quantum had lucked into an unusually sweet deal in Panama, he said. Sooner or later, the company would have to agree on new terms with the government and pay more taxes. What was left unsaid: it would be better to do it sooner, under a business-friendly government like his, than to gamble on Panamanian politics.

This account of how First Quantum's flagship investment fell apart is based on interviews with more than a dozen people involved in the project over a decade. “If I was a copper mining company looking at Latin America, would I want to sink a 50-year operation into one of these countries where there is this rising risk?” said Gracelin Baskaran, a research director and senior fellow for the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In a rare interview in 2013, Philip Pascall described the ethos of his firm to The Australian: “We dare where others don’t, we try new things out, learn from our experiences and have earned a reputation for delivering not only to budget, but before schedule in an industry prone to overrunning both.” The end result was a $10 billion mining complex larger than the size of San Francisco, isolated in Panama’s tropical rainforest, and capable of producing more than 350,000 tons of copper in a year — enough to build about five million electric vehicles. In an industry where many of the largest deposits have been depleting for decades, it was a rare example of a major new mine.

Pascall had ignored Varela’s admonitions about the tax deal. In the years before Cobre Panama opened, both Varela and a former Supreme Court justice and board member for the mine’s local subsidiary had pressed Pascall to start arranging a contract that would satisfy the country’s higher tax demands.

The government pushed for significantly higher royalties as well as a minimum annual flat tax of $375 million. When the company pushed back, Panama threatened to shutter the mine altogether.

G42 Secret Pact US Divest China Microsoft

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

G42 Made Secret Pact With US to Divest From China Before Microsoft Deal(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s just-announced partnership with Abu Dhabi’s G42 followed behind-the-scenes negotiations between the US government and the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

G42 Made Secret Pact With US to Divest From China Before Microsoft DealMicrosoft Corp.’s just-announced partnership with Abu Dhabi’s G42 followed behind-the-scenes negotiations between the US government and the Middle Eastern firm, which agreed to divest from China and pivot to American technology.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42, Gets Board Seat(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. will invest $1.5 billion in the United Arab Emirates’ top artificial intelligence firm, G42, bolstering the Abu Dhabi-based...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE’s G42, Will Get Board SeatMicrosoft Corp. will invest $1.5 billion in the United Arab Emirates’ top artificial intelligence firm, G42, bolstering the Abu Dhabi-based company’s commitment to scale back its presence in China.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Microsoft is Attracting Growing Criticism for Censoring Bing in ChinaA second US Senator has attacked Microsoft Corp.’s operations in China, adding to a wave of criticism from human rights groups following a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation about the way it censors its Bing search engine in the country.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Microsoft and NetEase to re-launch Warcraft game in China, ending feudExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »