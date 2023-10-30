Futures advance as investors await Fed rate verdict; more earnings on tap

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Wall Street's main stock indexes rose on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings and interest rate decisions from major central banks including the Federal Reserve, while investors shrugged off concerns about the Middle East conflict.

However, the clashes had little impact on U.S. equity markets, with megacap names such as Nvidia (NVDA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) up between 0.9% and 1.3% in premarket trading. "In the United States, the emphasis has returned to the resilience within the U.S. economy and that being a good thing rather than as an indicator that there could be a rate hike."

On Monday, the yield on the ten-year note was at 4.89%, after having breached the 5% level earlier this month. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its policy meeting on Nov. 1, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. headtopics.com

The October non-farm payrolls report due on Friday will be amongst the latest tests of the resilience of the world's largest economy. On the earnings front, McDonald's(MCD.N) rose 2.1% after beating estimates for third-quarter profit and sales.

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Despite Middle East TensionsU.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday as tensions in the Middle East failed to dampen investor sentiment ahead of a busy week full of earnings reports and an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Read more ⮕

Hungary Bans Under-18s from World Press Photo Exhibition Due to LGBT ContentHungary's government has prohibited individuals under 18 from visiting the World Press Photo exhibition in Budapest, citing LGBT content in some of the photos. This move is in line with the government's Christian-conservative agenda and previous bans on the display and promotion of homosexuality. The Hungarian National Museum has stopped selling tickets to youngsters after a government inquiry was initiated by the far-right Mi Hazank party. The new rule has caused concern within the LGBT community. Read more ⮕

Stock Traders Face Pivotal Week as Apple Steals Fed SpotlightA Federal Reserve meeting typically is the stock-market story of the week. Not so this time, however, as investors are more focused on Apple Inc.’s Thursday earnings report than the central bank’s Wednesday interest-rate decision. Read more ⮕

Fed to Weigh How Much Fuel Consumers Have Left After Rate HikesThe surprising resilience of American consumers is about to be tested over the coming months, as rising delinquencies, growing debt payments and dwindling cash piles put pressure on household balance sheets. Read more ⮕

Treasury Department's Borrowing Plan Takes Center Stage as Fed Policy Statement LoomsInvestors are eagerly awaiting the Treasury Department's new borrowing plan, which will reveal the extent to which longer-term debt will be sold to fund a widening budget deficit. The plan comes hours ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. Read more ⮕

BTC Price Fluctuations Ahead of Fed Rate Pause AnnouncementBTC's price has been fluctuating around $34k ahead of the Fed's likely rate pause announcement. Traders are anticipating slight volatility and potential bounce in BTC's price. Read more ⮕