Fury vs. Ngannou Weigh-in Results: Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou Exceed 270 Pounds

Tom Aspinall Reveals UFC’s Original Plans Ahead of Potential Jon Jones RetirementJustin Gaethje Willing to Wait for UFC Lightweight Title ShotTom Aspinall Reveals UFC’s Original Plans Ahead of Potential Jon Jones RetirementATT Coach Expects Nothing to Change with New UFC Anti-Doping PolicyTrio of Prelims Added to Bellator 301 Including Cody Law-Jefferson PontesDerek Brunson Explains UFC Departure: 'It Wasn't Working Out'Cedric Doumbe Addresses Domestic Abuse Allegations Aimed at...

Tom Aspinall Reveals UFC’s Original Plans Ahead of Potential Jon Jones RetirementJustin Gaethje Willing to Wait for UFC Lightweight Title ShotTom Aspinall Reveals UFC’s Original Plans Ahead of Potential Jon Jones RetirementATT Coach Expects Nothing to Change with New UFC Anti-Doping PolicyTrio of Prelims Added to Bellator 301 Including Cody Law-Jefferson PontesDerek Brunson Explains UFC Departure: 'It Wasn't Working Out'Cedric Doumbe Addresses Domestic Abuse Allegations Aimed at Fernand LopezUnbeaten Moris Boleyan Guillotines Baatarchuluun Gantogtokh at ONE Friday Fights 37Halil Amir to Face Ahmed Mujtaba at One on Prime Video 16

Read more:

sherdogdotcom »

Fury vs. Ngannou Weigh-in Results: Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou Exceed 270 PoundsMeat is back on the menu for the all-heavyweight Top Rank boxing main card on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Fascinating Fury-Ngannou bout latest example of Saudi Arabia's sportswashing strategyTyson Fury, left, and Francis Ngannou face off during a press conference in London on Sept. 7 for their upcoming boxing match in Saudia Arabia on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Opinion: Is Francis Ngannou Fighting for a Win or a Payday against Tyson Fury?Is the outcome of Saturday's headliner in Saudi Arabia a mere formality? Will Francis Ngannou be so outmatched in boxing against Tyson Fury that their bout is purely a business transaction taking place? Dave Noseworthy gives his opinion on the Read more ⮕

The Pulse: Tyson Fury vs. Francis NgannouCombat sports worlds will once again collide in a Top Rank-GIMIK Fight Promotions boxing pay-per-view on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

The Pulse: Tyson Fury vs. Francis NgannouCombat sports worlds will once again collide in a Top Rank-GIMIK Fight Promotions boxing pay-per-view on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

Doing the impossible: Fury vs. NgannouCanada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕