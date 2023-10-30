Furey to Deliver Apologies to Residential Schools Survivors in Nunatsiavut

Posted: October 30, 2023 7:34 amPremier Furey will be in Labrador this week to deliver apologies to residential school survivors and family members.

On Wednesday Furey will be in Rigolet at Northern Lights Academy at 11:00 a.m. and will be in Postville at the Recreation Centre at 3:00 p.m. Furey will be at the Community Centre in Makkovik at 10:00 a.m. and at the Community Centre in Hopedale at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday, Furey will be in Nain at the Jeremiah Sillett Community Centre at 10:00 a.m. and at the Masonic Lodge in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 3:30 p.m. The delivery of apologies is being undertaken in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and former students of residential schools. Furey will be joined by Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe, other elected officials of the Nunatsiavut Assembly, and former students and family members. headtopics.com

Former students, their family members, community members, and others impacted by residential schools are invited to attend. Mental health support will be available.

