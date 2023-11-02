Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts 3rd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said its workers activated the first of the two pumps to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, gradually sending the mixture into the Pacific Ocean through an undersea tunnel for an offshore release.in August and will continue to do so for decades. About 1.34 million tons of radioactive wastewater is stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant.
The water is treated to remove as much radioactivity as possible then greatly diluted with seawater before it is released. TEPCO and the government say the process is safe, but some scientists say the continuing release is unprecedented and should be monitored closely.
A group of dolphins recently guided a lost mother humpback whale and her calf to their migration route in Western Australia.Better make room for more neighbours, Albertans. So many more.If the premier has it right, the province's population is on track to more than double in the time it will take my three-year-old to turn 30.
Has your car been getting pelted with acorns? Have you found yourself running through a hailstorm of walnuts with your hands protecting your head? Chances are the trees in your region are experiencing a mast year. Nut-bearing trees, like black walnuts, beeches and those acorn-producing oaks, have “on” and “off” years. “On” years, called mast years, see vigorous production of nuts across an entire species throughout a region.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕
Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕