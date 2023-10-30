FTX Origins, Mistakes Made, ‘Freakoutness’: SBF on the Stand

Ares Raises $6.

counterparts: TMU studyFinancial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is keyFinancial stress levels climb as Canadians use debt to pay for essentialsEmployers set aside less for 2024 pay increases: surveyBank of Canada rate pause opens sweet spot for savers: Dale JacksonUK Mortgage Approvals Sink to Eight-Month Low After Rates JumpIt’s Time to Short European Banks After Rally, JPMorgan SaysUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingHSBC May Hike Performance-Related...

FTX Transfers Over $10 Million Worth of SOL Tokens, Bearish Market Indicators for SolanaFTX, the infamous crypto exchange, has transferred more than 300,000 SOL tokens worth over $10 million, causing bearish market indicators for Solana. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud charges in cryptocurrency exchange collapse trial Read more ⮕

Trump Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial, Jokes Made About Cohen's TestimonyDuring a civil fraud trial, Trump testifies for the first time in over a decade. Jokes are made about Michael Cohen's testimony, and focus is put on Trump's three oldest children. Read more ⮕

Thank Frank Sauce: Authentic Italian Comfort Food Made EasyThank Frank sauce, created by sisters Michelle and Natalie Saturnino, offers a taste of nonna-style, slow-cooked Italian comfort food in a jar. Inspired by their family's restaurant, the sisters wanted to provide a convenient option for busy cooks without compromising on taste. After a year of perfecting the recipe, Thank Frank sauce was born, paying homage to their matriarch Franca. It's a modern twist on traditional Italian cooking, perfect for those who crave homemade flavors but lack the time to spend hours in the kitchen. Read more ⮕

Multiple Arrests Made for Impaired DrivingPolice made several arrests over the weekend for impaired driving. The drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol and received driving suspensions. Read more ⮕

Australia says it made no progress in trade talks with EUExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕