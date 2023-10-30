Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing," Kauffman, Crane and Bright wrote. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the family said. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry while their parents worked together, wrote a tribute on X, formerly Twitter. headtopics.com

Perry’s mother served as press secretary to Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, during his time as prime minister. Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother on “Friends” wrote on X, that she was “heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’.”

Selma Blair, who also appeared on an episode of “Friends,” posted on Instagram that she was “broken hearted.” Many Hollywood actors crossed paths with Perry, who had worked steadily on screen since he was a child. headtopics.com

Shannen Doherty shared a photo on Instagram and reflected on their friendship, which extended back to an appearance on “Beverly Hills 90210," and included a Valentine's Day date in Malibu once. Gwyneth Paltrow, writing on Instagram, recalled meeting Perry at the Williamstown Theater Festival in the summer of 1993, where they were both doing plays. The “Friends” pilot had been shot but not yet aired. The actor and lifestyle guru recalled Perry as funny, sweet and fun to be with.

