Fridays For Future celebrating five years on Nov. 3

“In 2018, Fridays For Future Sudbury became the first group outside of Europe to join the global Fridays For Future (FFF) Movement, ignited by Greta Thunberg,” the group said in a news release. “Since then, they have organized more than 130 events to raise awareness about the pressing need for climate action.”

This year, the group celebrates the fifth anniversary, as well as the more than 130 events held to support the cause. The activists plan to to hand out awards at the event as well. “They will be awarding ‘Not-Stupid-Awards’ to recognize remarkable contributions to the climate cause, and the festivities will include a spirited dance performance featuring a medley of songs they have danced to over the years, symbolizing the power of unity and community in addressing climate challenges.”

The event begins with a 3 p.m. gathering at the intersection of Brady and Paris streets. This will be followed by speeches and the awards ceremony. The event will last about 30 minutes.

