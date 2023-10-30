French Power Rises as EDF Reports Two Nuclear Reactor Failures

Traders Abandon China’s ‘Copper King’ as Metals Woes SpreadIron Ore Climbs to Five-Week High After Vale Flags Upside RisksSaudi Loosens Airport Regulation in $100 Billion Investment PushEuro-Area Economic Confidence Drops Again on Industry, RetailGold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpAres Raises $6.

Death toll rises to 38 in ArcelorMittal mine fire in KazakhstanThe death toll from a fire at a mine owned by ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan has reached 38, with a search operation ongoing for eight missing miners. The search operation is being hindered by destroyed mining equipment and rubble in some areas. The majority of the mine's workers have been evacuated following a suspected methane blast.

Acapulco Death Toll Rises as Mexico Reels From Hurricane OtisThe death toll in Acapulco continues to rise as Mexico faces the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. The city is in a state of devastation and rescue efforts are underway to help those affected by the disaster.

Acapulco Death Toll Rises as Mexico Reels From Hurricane OtisThe death toll in Acapulco continues to rise as Mexico faces the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. The city is in a state of devastation and rescue efforts are underway. The hurricane has caused widespread destruction and flooding in the region.

Predators Defeat Maple Leafs in Overtime with Power-Play GoalsRyan O'Reilly scores two power-play goals as the Predators win 4-3 in overtime against the Maple Leafs. Juuse Saros makes 33 saves for Nashville, while William Nylander and Mark Giordano score for Toronto.

Death toll rises as Hurricane Otis devastates Mexico's Pacific coastThe death toll from Hurricane Otis continues to rise as searchers recover more bodies from Acapulco's harbor and under fallen trees and storm debris. President López Obrador accuses opponents of inflating the toll for political gain. The official toll stands at 39 dead and 10 missing, but it is expected to increase as more bodies are discovered. Otis, a Category 5 hurricane, hit the coast with 165 mph winds, causing widespread destruction and leaving many families searching for their loved ones.

Power Restored to Ottawa Hospital General Campus, Operations Still AffectedThe Ottawa Hospital's General Campus on Smyth Road has regained power after a fire in the hydro vault, but operations are still being impacted. The hospital is currently in a Code Orange, diverting patients to other emergency departments in the city. The public is advised not to visit the General Campus and seek immediate medical attention elsewhere. A family reunification center is being established for those with loved ones admitted to the hospital.