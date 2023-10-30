French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.

South Korean families call for investigation on anniversary of deadly Halloween crush that killed 159 Bereaved relatives of victims of last year's devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary Sunday with a massive memorial service.Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India. headtopics.com

The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.Unifor says Canadian autoworkers have gone on strike at Stellantis operations in Canada after failing to reach a deal by Sunday's deadline.

Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value. headtopics.com

French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team busesFrench police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille , the interior minister said Monday. Read more ⮕

Coach hurt as Lyon team bus comes under attack before French league game at MarseilleLyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before Sunday’s French league soccer game against Marseille . Read more ⮕

Lyon Bus Hit on the Way to Stade VelodromeThe Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, causing injuries to Grosso and raising concerns about the game's continuation. Both Marseille and Lyon have been struggling in their recent performances. Read more ⮕

Lyon Bus Hit on the Way to Stade VelodromeThe Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, causing injuries to Grosso and raising concerns about the game's continuation. Both Marseille and Lyon have been struggling in their recent performances. Read more ⮕

Lyon Bus Hit on the Way to Stade VelodromeThe Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, causing injuries to Grosso and raising concerns about the game's continuation. Both Marseille and Lyon have been struggling in their recent performances. Read more ⮕

Lyon Bus Hit on the Way to Stade VelodromeThe Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, causing injuries to Grosso and raising concerns about the game's continuation. Both Marseille and Lyon have been struggling in their recent performances. Read more ⮕