The inaugural training class of Personal Support Worker (PSW) students has been launched at Villa St-Gabriel Villa in Chelmsford, as part of the provincial effort to offset the shortage of trained health care workers.

The new program, open to students 18 years of age and older, provides French-language PSW training to the students, allowing them to provide care to individuals and families in a variety of settings, including long-term care homes and community home care agencies.

Over the next few months, the students will complete their studies in a living classroom format that includes both theory in a classroom setting, as well as clinical hands-on learning experience directly on-site at Villa St-Gabriel Villa working towards obtaining their PSW certification, said the board. headtopics.com

It will be facilitated directly in the home in order to incorporate classroom and front-line learning experiences alongside professional clinical care staff, said the board. “Since the launch of this program in 2022-2023, Carrefour Options+ provides training for PSWs in French, our graduates will be well equipped to work in several institutions and agencies in Greater Sudbury and elsewhere that are always looking for qualified bilingual staff."

