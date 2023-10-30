French government condemns 'disgusting' Marseille fan violence

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsPARIS (Reuters) - France's government condemned on Monday"disgusting" weekend violence around the Olympique de Marseille soccer stadium and said nine people had been arrested after visitors Olympique Lyonnais' bus was attacked and their Italian coach injured.

Sunday's Ligue 1 match between the arch-rivals of France's south east, who have a history of fan violence, was cancelled. Lyon's coach Fabio Grosso was left bloodied and dazed after being hit in the face and scalp by shards of glass when rocks were thrown at the bus, according to the club and media reports.

"We have seen just about everything you would not want to see," Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France 2 TV, adding that fans had also been chanting homophobic and racist slurs inside Marseille's Stade Velodrome.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far."I hope the highest possible prison sentences will be handed to those fans that ruined the party for everyone," he added on BFM TV. headtopics.com

Potential sanctions on the clubs would depend on football authorities, he said. Darmanin denied authorities had failed to prepare for the risk, saying 500 police officers were present.

