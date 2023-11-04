Freeland warns of complications and uncertainty

It would be very complicated and it would come at a time of great uncertainty and complexity,” Freeland warns. It would be very complicated and it would come at a time of great uncertainty and complexity,” Freeland warns.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Evening Update: Israel says it has encircled Gaza City; Canadian foreign interference inquiry under wayAlso in the news today, Taylor Swift adds Vancouver dates to Eras Tour

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Resigns in Narco Passport ScandalUruguay’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo resigned Wednesday after leaked phone calls to the local press suggested he tried to obstruct an investigation into the issuance of a passport to a convicted drug trafficker, triggering a political crisis for President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave GazaOTTAWA — Canada's minister of foreign affairs is reconfirming that Canadians and their families will be able to leave Gaza beginning in the coming days.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave GazaOTTAWA — Canada's minister of foreign affairs is reconfirming that Canadians and their families will be able to leave Gaza beginning in the coming days.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave GazaOTTAWA — Canada's minister of foreign affairs is reconfirming that Canadians and their families will be able to leave Gaza beginning in the coming days.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave GazaOTTAWA — Canada's minister of foreign affairs is reconfirming that Canadians and their families will be able to leave Gaza beginning in the coming days.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »