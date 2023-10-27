Frazzled U.S. stock investors eye frothy Treasury market as Fed looms

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireNEW YORK (Reuters) - Financial markets are bracing for what could be a momentous week, with a Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. employment data and earnings from technology heavyweight Apple Inc possibly setting the course for stocks and bonds the rest of the year.

Whether the ride remains rough for the rest of 2023 may depend in large part on the bond market. The Fed's 'higher for longer' stance on interest rates and rising U.S. fiscal worries pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield - which moves inversely to prices - to 5% earlier this month, the highest since 2007. Higher Treasury yields are seen as a headwind to stocks, in part because they compete with equities for buyers.

"Stocks will start to recover when the market believes that bond yields have peaked," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Investors are playing a"waiting game of how much does each economic data point need to increase to put another rate hike back on the table," said Alex McGrath, chief investment officer for NorthEnd Private Wealth. headtopics.com

"It feels like we are at a crossroads whether or not the strong growth we've seen over the summer months will continue over the fourth quarter," and keep worries over inflation and restrictive monetary policy bubbling, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

Investors are also awaiting Apple's results on Thursday, during an earnings season with disappointments from some growth and technology giants, including Tesla and Google. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is down 11% from its high, though still up nearly 30% on the year.A stock market rebound would follow seasonal trends, said Stovall, of CFRA Research. Since 1945, the S&P 500 has advanced by an average of 1.5% in November, making it the year's third-best performing month, he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Frazzled U.S. stock investors eye frothy Treasury market as Fed loomsFinancial markets are bracing for what could be a momentous week, with a Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. employment data and earnings from technology... Read more ⮕

Mastercard and MoonPay partner to explore Web3 tools, drive innovationMastercard has announced a new partnership with crypto payment provider MoonPay to explore Web3 tools, drive innovation, and strengthen consumer connections. Read more ⮕

Toronto looks to explore Calgary’s experience with office conversionsToronto's Planning and Housing Committee has now endorsed a motion directing staff to look into what it will take to convert offices to housing units. Read more ⮕

80 Fascinating Things From The Past That Survived For Future Generations To Explore (New Pics)The subject of history is an inexhaustible source of interesting facts, but the ‘Ancient Explorers’ Facebook page can help you cover at least a fraction of the material it contains. Read more ⮕

US investors extend equity fund sell-off amid rising bond yieldsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Mexico's Femsa posts third-quarter profit dip on peso strength, discontinued opsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕