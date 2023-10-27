Frazzled U.S. stock investors eye frothy Treasury market as Fed looms

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Financial markets are bracing for what could be a momentous week, with a Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. employment data and earnings from technology heavyweight Apple Inc possibly setting the course for stocks and bonds the rest of the year.

Whether the ride remains rough for the rest of 2023 may depend in large part on the bond market. The Fed's 'higher for longer' stance on interest rates and rising U.S. fiscal worries pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield - which moves inversely to prices - to 5% earlier this month, the highest since 2007. Higher Treasury yields are seen as a headwind to stocks, in part because they compete with equities for buyers.

"Stocks will start to recover when the market believes that bond yields have peaked," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Investors are playing a "waiting game of how much does each economic data point need to increase to put another rate hike back on the table," said Alex McGrath, chief investment officer for NorthEnd Private Wealth.With U.S. Gross Domestic Product growth at a sizzling 4.9% in the third quarter, signs that the labor market remains too hot, or the Fed sees the need for further tightening to control inflation, could fuel further volatility. headtopics.com

Adding to the bond market's concerns, the Treasury is expected to announce its upcoming auction sizes later this week. Worries about a growing federal deficit and increased supply have helped push yields higher.

More broadly, some believe the stock market's trading patterns this year point to a rebound in the fourth quarter. Stocks appear "oversold" according to technical indicators and could rally if economic data comes in as expected, said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for the Schwab Center for Financial Research.Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock. The post Think Your TFSA Won’t Be Taxed? Think Again appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. headtopics.com

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

TSX futures slip as U.S. 10-yr Treasury yield inches closer to 5% againKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International. Read more ⮕

Ackman-Pumped Rally Fades With Traders Piling Into New Treasury ShortsShort sellers are betting on fresh pain ahead for bondholders. Read more ⮕

Stocks, Treasury yields retreat amid mixed earnings, economic dataKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International. Read more ⮕

10-Year Treasury yield tops 5%: What investors need to knowThe U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) briefly moved above 5% this week, and it has recently been hovering around the 5% mark. What does this mean for... Read more ⮕

Analysis-Soaring Treasury yields threaten long-term performance of US stocksSoaring U.S. Treasury yields are further boosting the appeal of bonds over stocks, deepening an already painful equity selloff while threatening to weigh on ... Read more ⮕

Analysis-Soaring Treasury yields threaten long-term performance of US stocksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕