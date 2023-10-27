Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireSean Fraser bristled on Friday when he was asked if the federal government announced a three-year carbon tax exemption on home heating oil because the Liberals have dipped in the polls.

“We’ve learned over the course of the past eight years that you don’t get very far if you make decisions in boardrooms in Ottawa, close the doors and pretend that you can never change the policies that you’ve put in place,” said Fraser, the federal housing and infrastructure minister and the MP for Central Nova.

Fraser and three other Nova Scotia Liberal MPs held a news conference in Halifax on Friday to promote the program to make heat pumps more easily available.“We believe in the intent of the carbon pricing policy, but the adjustments are necessary to make sure the lived realities of the people we represent are recognized.Fraser said the government is making a “massive” investment in heat pumps. headtopics.com

When Ottawa decided provincial measures on reducing carbon were insufficient, it announced in July a federal carbon tax for the Atlantic provinces Heating oil tax pause: For the next three years, there will be a temporary pause on the federal tax for heating oil deliveries in areas where it's applied. This pause will start 14 days after Thursday's announcement.

“Today's announcement is good news for Atlantic Canadians, rural Canadians, and people across the country. We are putting more money back in your pocket and making it easier for you to find affordable, long-term solutions to heat your home. These measures will help make a real difference,” said Trudeau on Thursday. At a news conference in St. John's on Friday, headtopics.com

