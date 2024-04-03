Frankie Muniz Believes His Career Led to His Parents' Separation

“Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz reached a somber conclusion regarding his family dynamics while shooting the Australian reality show “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” in the middle of the jungle.The former child star believes his work in"Malcolm in the Middle" led to his parents' separation.“Malcolm took us out to LA. Me and my mom went, but my sister stayed with my dad in Northern Carolina,” he said. “But my mom and dad ended up getting a divorce during that time.

So, in that sense, it’s kind of sad to think about that it really did separate the family,” Frankie added as he became visibly emotional. Frankie Muniz, famous for starring in “Malcolm in the Middle,” revealed his career as a young star resulted in the separation of his parents“It just hit me right now. It essentially was my career that separated our whole family. I don’t know how much positive it brought to the family. I wasn’t a part of the family since I was 11 because that’s when I lef

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Malcolm In The Middle” Star Frankie Muniz Opens Up About Struggles As A Child Actor'It essentially was my career that separated our whole family,' the actor said.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Frankie Muniz Says He Walked Off 'Malcolm In The Middle' Set Due To 'Rude' PeopleElyse Wanshel is a reporter for HuffPost, based in New York. She previously worked as a humor/nightlife columnist for the Miami New Times and misses Cuban coffee and croquetas dearly.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Muniz scores twice as Fulham stops Tottenham to reach top four in Premier LeagueFulham striker Rodrigo Muniz scored twice as Tottenham missed out on the chance of moving into fourth place in the Premier League after losing 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played roleChris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Family ‘strongly believes’ brain injury fueled ex-NHL enforcer Simon’s deathStatement says death was a suicide, blames CTE caused by repeated head trauma

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played roleChris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »