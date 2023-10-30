HEAD TOPICS

France’s Le Maire Says Europe Lacks Investment to Spur Growth

 / Source: BNNBloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged Europe to take action to boost growth after fresh data showed the bloc’s biggest economy, Germany, shrank in the third quarter.

Source

BNNBloomberg

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpRealty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushYoung Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: EquifaxUnifor workers at Stellantis strike as deal deadline passesMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend growsCanada plans college crackdown amid foreign student troubles​The Daily Chase: More bank layoffs; Corus earningsGeneral Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror...

Canada Headlines

Read more:BNNBloomberg »