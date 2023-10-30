France’s Le Maire Says Europe Lacks Investment to Spur Growth

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpRealty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushYoung Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: EquifaxUnifor workers at Stellantis strike as deal deadline passesMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend growsCanada plans college crackdown amid foreign student troubles​The Daily Chase: More bank layoffs; Corus earningsGeneral Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror...