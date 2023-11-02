Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death

The Jets posted pictures of all four players wearing neck protection to X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson's death has prompted increased discussions in the hockey world about the use of neck guards, something that is not mandated in the NHL.

Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh touched base Sunday in the immediate aftermath of Johnson's death to set up further talks between the league and union about the skate blade safety issue.The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday it was making it a requirement.

