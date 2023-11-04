Four Protesters Charged After COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Blockade

Jerry Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, and Christopher Lysak were charged after the blockade, in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. The four accused were among 14 people charged in February after RCMP found a cache of weapons in three trailers near Coutts.

