Four Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle in North York

Emergency vehicles are shown at the scene after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard. Four people have been struck by a vehicle in in North York and two of them are in critical condition.Footage from CP24’s chopper showed police tape and a number of officers alongside a parking lot belonging to an apartment complex in the area.

Two adults have been transported to hospital with critical injuries as a result of the incident, paramedics say.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to sho

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVTORONTO: No Working Smoke Alarms in North York Apartment FireA fire in a North York apartment unit leaves a mother and her two children in critical condition . Firefighters find no working smoke alarms in the unit. Toronto Fire Chief urges everyone to check their smoke alarms and initiates an inspection for compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

THETORONTOSUN: Woman with two uteruses pregnant with two fetusesA woman with two uteruses has been found to be pregnant with two fetuses, a rare occurrence. The doctors have been monitoring the pregnancy closely.

Source: TheTorontoSun | Read more »

CP24: Tensions rise at York University over student group's statement on Israel-Palestine conflictA student group issues a statement condemning Israel and defending the Palestinian right to resistance, and the university administration pushes back, accusing the students of being out of step with the institution's values. The standoff between three student unions representing all graduates and undergraduates at York has also triggered debate about the limits of free speech on campus.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Tensions rise at York University over student group's statement on Israel-Palestine conflictA student group issues a statement condemning Israel and defending the Palestinian right to resistance, and the university administration pushes back, accusing the students of being out of step with the institution's values. The standoff between three student unions representing all graduates and undergraduates at York has also triggered debate about the limits of free speech on campus.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Russian-backed Malian forces capture rebel stronghold in the northMali’s army, backed by Russian troops and weapons, have captured a rebel stronghold in the north of the African country after an assault with drones, helicopters and armoured vehicles. Russian soldiers from the Wagner Group entered the city of Kidal alongside Malian forces on Tuesday, just two weeks after United Nations peacekeepers had withdrawn from the city. Videos on social media showed some residents cheering and celebrating, although many others had fled the city in fear when the assault began.Mali’s military junta recruited an estimated 1,000 Russian soldiers from Wagner in December, 2021. Since then, the Russians have been implicated with the Malian military in massacres of civilians and other atrocities in the country

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CP24: North Korea Tests New Solid-Fuel Engines for Ballistic MissilesNorth Korea announces successful testing of new solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Source: CP24 | Read more »