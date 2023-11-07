Four Large Pickup Trucks Perform Poorly in Rear Seat Crash Tests

Four large pickup trucks fared poorly in rear seat crash tests, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2023 model Stellantis Ram 1500 crew cab, Ford F-150 crew cab, and General Motors Chevrolet Silverado 1500 received poor ratings in the updated moderate overlap front crash tests, while the 2023 Toyota Tundra crew cab received a marginal rating.

IIHS President David Harkey stated that large pickups, like other vehicle classes, do not perform as well in the new moderate overlap evaluation. The updated side test was introduced to address higher-speed crashes that still result in fatalities

