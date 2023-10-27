Forty new publicly funded substance-abuse treatment beds on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island residents struggling with addiction now have better access to treatment and recovery beds closer to home.

On Thursday, the province announced it is spending $8 million on 40 publicly funded substance-abuse beds for the south and mid-Island. There are 15 beds at Cedars Recovery in Cobble Hill, 10 beds at Edgewood Treatment Centre in Nanaimo, five beds at Homewood Ravensview in North Saanich and 10 Indigenous-focused beds at Kackaamin Family Development Centre in Port Alberni.“We are in a real crisis in our province,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “We are losing thousands of B.C.

“This represents a significant expansion and investment in substance-use services for clients experiencing dependence on substances including, but not limited to, alcohol or opioids,” said Hollins. The length of treatment ranges from 50 to 90 days, depending on the individual and program. After treatment, people can participate in a nine-to-12-month virtual program for continued support in their recovery. headtopics.com

The government is planning to add more than 100 publicly funding treatment beds across B.C., some of which will be on Vancouver Island, said Whiteside, adding that includes an application from New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Centre in View Royal for funding for a women’s only treatment centre.The treatment beds are operated by a mix of for-profit and not-for-profit providers. The beds are available for people in the Island Health region with a referral from a health professional.

Brian Coyle, a former client of Cedars Recovery, told reporters he went to treatment eight or nine times.

