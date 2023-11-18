Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter in hospice care, Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes, Canada's voting on UN resolutions, and more

Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says. Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives him more prison time. Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel. Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government.

W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property. Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal. Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses. Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank





🏆 1. CTVNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alleged leaks by former RCMP intelligence director 'so criminal, so reckless': former bossExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Denmark drops leak charges against former minister and former spy chiefExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Denmark drops leak charges against former minister and former spy chiefExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Senior CBSA officials say initial misconduct allegations were not raised with themFormer president and former vice-president told MPs that they only learned of the allegations recently

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Today in Blue Jays History: Joe Carter Touches Them All30 Years Ago Today I remember the moment. I remember thinking, win or lose, we would be ok. The Blue Jays had Pat Hentgen ready to be our starter in game 7, and he had a great start in game 3. But...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Lynda Carter's Salute To This 'Wonder Woman' Costume Is Just SuperKelby Vera is a Senior Reporter for HuffPost's Trends team and is based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Hollywood Life, Vice, Paper, and DailyMail.com, focusing on entertainment, pop culture, and U.S. politics.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »