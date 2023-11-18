Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter in hospice care, Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes, Canada's voting on UN resolutions, and more

Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former U.S. first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says. Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives him more prison time. Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel. Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government.
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property. Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal. Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses. Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank
