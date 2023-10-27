Former Toronto teacher who had relationship with student avoids jail time

The Ontario Superior Court building is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Ontario's courts will resume in-person proceedings today after being shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ satisfies me that Mr. Ramsay is genuinely remorseful and chastened by the fact he is the subject of criminal proceedings,” McInnes wrote in his decision. Ramsay, who was about 45-years-old at the time of the offence, taught photography and yearbook classes to students in Grades 11 and 12 at a local high school, according to an agreed statement of facts. The specific school was withheld from the decision, in an effort to protect the victim's identity.

In September 2019, the court documents state that the victim enrolled in Ramsay’s yearbook class and soon after, obtained the teacher’s phone number, “in order to ask questions about her assignments. In the preceding weeks, the texts became more frequent and soon, she was confiding in the teacher about her personal problems, it said.As the second semester began, YP remained in Ramsay’s class. headtopics.com

By March 2020, the meet-ups were taking place one to two times per week, often to dine at restaurants. During these interactions, the teacher began to place his hand atop hers while eating at restaurants, the decision reads.

The nature of the conversations evolved to the point in which Ramsay inquired about the minor’s sexual preferences and sent her “sexually suggestive stock images," according to the document. The teacher also began to present the student with gifts, the statement reads, and repeatedly told her she was “hot” and “cute.” headtopics.com

In all, over 2,000 pages of text messages between Ramsay and the victim were presented as evidence in court.

